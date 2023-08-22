New body of RUET Officers’ Assoc formed







RAJSHAHI, Aug 21: A new committee of the Officers' Association has been formed at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).Deputy Registrar (Council Branch), Al Biruni has been made convener of the committee. Section Officer (Establishment Branch) Murad Hossen has been elected Secretary.The 11-member committee was formed at a function held on the Central Shaheed Minar premises of RUET on Saturday. Other members of the committee are: Mufti Mohammad Roni, additional director (Research and Extension), Mir Touhidur Rahman, assistant controller of examinations (Examination Controller's Office), Mohammad Milonur Rashid, technical officer (Mechanical), and Mosaa Nasrin Begum, section officer.