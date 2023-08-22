Video
Home Countryside

‘All urged to be alert, conscious about dengue, its prevention’

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 21: Civil Surgeon (CS)Dr  Abdullahil Mafi urged all to be alert and conscious about dengue disease and its preventive measures in the changed present situation.

"If an infected Aedes mosquito, particularly the female one, bites a person, he or she might be attacked with dengue disease. Fever, Nausea, vomiting, Rash Aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes), muscle, joint or bone pain or any warning sign are the symptoms of dengue disease.

 If the symptoms are found in a person, he or she should consult with a registered physician without delay," he said.

CS Dr Abdullahil Mafi made the observation while he was addressing a function 'Doings in Preventing Dengue' in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) of the town here on Monday as the main resource person while Deputy Director-Local Government here Shariful Islam presided over the function.

After proper diagnosing, the doctor would confirm whether the person has been attacked with the dengue disease, the CS  added.

As the dengue has broken out across the country, he emphasised taking necessary measures to fight Dengue.

In this context, the collective efforts of all multi-stakeholders is very indispensable to combat dengue.

As part of the preventive measures of dengue, the Health Department is conducting awareness campaign in the district.

The measures include awareness building up, installing billboard, leaflet distribution, cleanliness drive, reading khutba by imams in the mosques, miking through loud speakers and mosquito killing drive.

They also urged the stakeholders each to make surrounding areas of the office and residence neat and clean to prevent the spread of dengue.

District level officials, all UNOs of the district, public representatives, journalists, scout leaders, and NGO activists attended the meeting.


