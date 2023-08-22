Video
Home Countryside

3 crushed under train in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Three people including a retired policeman were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Noakhali, on Sunday and Monday.

DINAJPUR: Two persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in the district on Sunday and Monday.

A mentally-challenged man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district early Monday.

The accident took place in Haldibari Rail Gate area of the upazila at around 4 am.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said that the person used to live as a vagabond. At around 4 am on Monday, the Kurigram Express train from Dhaka ran over the man when he was crossing the railway line. He died on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Government Railway Police Station (PS) Md Kajal Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to find out the details of the deceased.

On the other hand, a railway booking assistant died after being run over by a train at Hili in the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Hossain, 37, son of Torab Hossain, a resident Pargobindapur area in the upazila. He worked as a ticket booking assistant at Hili Railway Station.

Quoting locals, Railway PS SI Rafiqul Islam said Nayan was going to Hili Railway Station from the house in the morning. At that time, the Khulna-bound Rupsa Express train ran over him while he was walking along the rail line in Dangapara area at around 11 am. He died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body from that area, the SI added.

NOAKHALI: A retired policeman was crush under a train in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The accident took place in Gonipur area on the Chowmuhani to Bojra Railway Line under Chowmuhani Municipality of the upazila at around 7 pm.

The deceased was identified as Kazi Abdul Quddus, 66, son of Kazi Minnat Ali of Neelsai Village under Burichang Upazila in Cumilla District. He was a retired SI of police and lived in Gonipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality.

It was known that the retired policeman was crossing the railway line in the evening along with his private car. At that time, a train hit the private car, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 8:30 pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after formalities.

Chowmuhani Railway Police Outpost In-Charge SI Abul Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


