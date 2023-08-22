Video
Home Countryside

Prices of chilli, onion, garlic go up in Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug  21: Price terrorism of chilli, onion, and garlic is going on in the district.

Local and imported chilli is selling at the same price.

According to market sources, chilli was selling at Tk 240-250 per kilogram (kg) at the wholesale level at Raja Bazar on Saturday.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura, due to sudden abnormal rainfall across the country, chilli and other crops got damaged, pushing up the chilli price.

Statistician of the weather office in the district Nazrul Islam said, in the last one week from August 12, 162 millimetre rainfall was recorded in Bogura.

DAE's Deputy Director Matlubur Rahman said, the rain started to drop at the pick time of Kharip-2 when chilli yielding starts.

Agriculture officials said, due to the local chilli crisis, a chilli importers' syndicate has appeared to take that advantage.

About 70 per cent garlic of the country's demand is locally produced. But the garlic price is beyond purchasing capacity. Per kg garlic is selling at Tk 220 while at Tk 230 at the retail level.

The ginger price is stable. Per kg ginger is selling at Tk 160.

The onion price is continuing to increase from Tk 70 per kg. Now per kg onion is selling at Tk 80 at the wholesale level. At the retail level, per kg onion is selling at Tk 85. Imported onion is selling at Tk 52-60 per kg.

About high price of chilli Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam said, the consumers' rights department has been instructed to see why imported chilli is being sold at the same price of the local one.

In the absence of market monitoring, after price fall of one item, five others are registering higher prices.


