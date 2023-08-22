Juba League leader apologizes to journo assaulted







RAJSHAHI, August 21: Juba League (JL) leader who led the attack on a journalist in the district apologised on Saturday afternoon.At a meeting held in Rajshahi Journalists Union office, he sought forgiveness.He is Suman Ujjaman, general secretary of Putia Upazila JL. The assaulted journalist is Rafiqul Islam, president of the Journalists Union. His car was vandalised on Friday.To discuss this matter, a meeting was held in the presence of Awami League (AL) Central Committee Member and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.AL leaders gave assurance that a recommendation would be made to expel Suman Ujjaman from the organization.RCC Mayor Liton said, "The Rajshahi Union of Journalists is a strong voice for the Liberation War.They are the conscience of the nation. If they are under attack in society, it is not good for the country and society at all. Whatever JL and Chhatra League are doing in terms of attacks, it's not endorsed by the organization. We will take organizational measures against them. We will also recommend the expulsion of the JL leader. And care must be taken that no journalist is harmed by any political activist."Rafiqul Islam said, "The attack on me was premeditated. Because the attack aimed at giving leadership to Suman Ujjaman, who had previously attempted to instigate violence against a woman and murder a Chhatra League leader. After he fell at the feet of many people on Saturday, seeking forgiveness, I have forgiven him."On Friday afternoon, a procession attacked Rafiqul Islam in the Baneshwar area of Putia. At that time, Suman Ujjaman, attacked him with locally-made weapons. Rafiqul's private car was vandalized.