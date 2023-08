SIRAJGANJ, Aug 21: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday.



SIRAJGANJ, Aug 21: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Rafi, 6, son of Ershad Hossain, and Sourov, 5, son of Md Hasmat, residents of Motipur Market area under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.Local sources said the two boys slipped into a pond next to their houses while they were playing near its bank in the morning.Later on, locals rescued them and took to a hospital, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Belkuchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afia Sultana confirmed the incident.