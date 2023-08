Meet on child marriage prevention held at Jaldhaka

Under the theme, 'let us prevent child marriage and build girls' future' the tri-monthly discussion meeting was arranged in the hall room of Koimari Union Office. It was organized in joint cooperation of USS and Plan International.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Aug 21: A child marriage prevention meeting was held in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Sunday.Under the theme, 'let us prevent child marriage and build girls' future' the tri-monthly discussion meeting was arranged in the hall room of Koimari Union Office. It was organized in joint cooperation of USS and Plan International.The meeting was presided over by Union Chairman Sadekul Siddiq.Among others, Member Secretary of Union Child Marriage Prevention Committee Rashidul Islam, Head Teacher of Balapara Girls School Abbas Ali, Superintendent of Balapara Dakhil Madrasa Saidur Rahman, Head Teacher of Koimani Government Primary School Jabul Haq, USS Field Coordinator Abdur Rahim, Monitoring Auditor Abdul Kuddus Sarkar, Technical Officer Bakul Chandra Barman, Teacher Ranjan Ray, Jaldhaka Press Club Member Hasanuzzaman Siddiqi Hasan, Kazi Nazrul Islam of Koimari Union, Popi Aktar of Plan International, Azpia Aktar of USS and Antara Ray of Juba Forum spoke at the discussion meeting.