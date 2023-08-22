Video
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in 4 dists

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondents

Four people including two teenage boys allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Natore, Kishoreganj, Madaripur and Barishal, recently.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide out of huff with his family members in Baraigram Upazila of the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Hossain Ali, 15, son of Abul Kalam, a resident of Garmati Village under Gopalpur Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Gopalpur High School.

According the deceased's family members, Hossain Ali demanded some money from his father to visit his sister's house but his father denied giving him money. He then, hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house on Friday morning. Later on, relatives broke into the room as he did not responding their call from the inside and found him hanging. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

KISHOREGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kaiyum Hanifa, 53, a resident of Mangalbaria Village under Pakundia Municipality.

Police sources said local people spotted the man hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house early in the morning and informed police.

On information, police have recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Modern Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Pakundia PS Shah Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

RAJOIR, MADARIPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Chowdhury, 18, son of Abdul Chowdhury, a resident of Dakshin Chanpatti Village under Kabirajpur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Sujon had been suffering from frustration for the last couple of days.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house early in the morning.

The family members found his hanging body at around 6 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Rajoir PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

BARISHAL: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself while talking with his girlfriend through video call.

The incident took place in the city on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sreerup Shikder, 34, son of Gakul Shikder of Char Bagdia Village under Kalashkathi Union in Bakerganj Upazila of the district. He worked as medical representative and lived in a rented house in Ward No. 25 in the city.   

Quoting the deceased's family members, Kotwali Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Amanullah Al Bari said Sreerup hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the rented house while he was talking with his girlfriend through video call. Sensing the matter, the girlfriend informed the matter to Sreerup's sister-in-law.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9:15 pm and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

He might have committed suicide over his love affair.


