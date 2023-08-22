

19th anniversary of grenade attack on AL rally observed in districts



On that day, grenade attack was held on an anti-terrorism rally of the then opposition party Awami League (AL) in the capital.



To mark the 19th anniversary of the grenade attack, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Kishoreganj and Bhola on Monday.

KHULNA: The city unit of AL organized a discussion meeting at the party office in the city on this occasion.



Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque presided over the meeting.



In his speech, the mayor said the perpetrators of August 21 grenade attack will be punished during the AL government regime.



"Anti-liberation forces along with August 15, 1975 and August 21, 2004 killers are plotting conspiracy to oust the government," he added.



The KCC mayor further said, "BNP-Jamaat alliance wanted to turn Bangladesh into a failure state and to bring back the country in Pakistan ideology by killing family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman including his elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."



Accusing the past BNP-Jamaat government and Begum Khaleda Zia and her elder son Tarique Rahman for carrying out the August 21, 2004 gruesome grenade attack on the AL rally in the capital, the mayor said that punishment would be given to those responsible for the heinous attack.



The KCC mayor also said that incidents of staging Joj Mia drama, destroying evidences of the grenade attack, barring the AL volunteers from going to the rooftops of adjoining buildings around the rally venue, subjecting the party leaders and activists to torture by charging batons and throwing teargas shells to help the attackers to flee the scene and conducting an judicial inquiry bore testimony to evidences of BNP-Jamaat's patronisation in the grenade attack.



Though Sheikh Hasina narrowly escaped the attack, she lost her hearing ability due to the impact of the repeated grenade blasts near the truck-dais of the huge public rally.



Twenty-four people including Bangladesh Mahila AL President Ivy Rahman were killed and over 500 others suffered injuries in the attack and many of them became crippled for life, the KCC mayor added.



City Unit AL General Secretary (GS) MDA Babul Rana, and AL leaders Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Mallick Abid Hossain Kabir, Nur Islam, Mahbub Alam Sohag, Mofidul islam Tutul, Mozammel Haque Howlader and Shekh Faruk Hossain Hitlu, among others, also addressed the meeting.



Later on, a Doa Mahfil was held seeking blessings of the August 21 martyrs including Ivy Rahman, wife of late president Zillur Rahman.



KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, District AL organized different programmes in the town.



The programmes included hoisting of the party and black flags atop District AL office building, placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu and the four national leaders and holding a discussion meeting.



A discussion meeting was held at the District AL office with its President Advocate Md Zillur Rahman in the chair.



District AL GS Advocate MA Afzal, its Vice-President Bijoy Shankor Roy, Forest & Environment Affairs Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik League GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Anawar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Mohammad Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



Besides, a milad and doa mahafil was also held there.



BHOLA: In this connection, District AL organized different programmes in the town.



A discussion meeting was held in District AL office at Bangla School intersection in the town in the morning.



Central AL Advisory Committee Member Tofail Ahmed, MP, from Bhola-1 Constituency, spoke on the occasion virtually as the chief guest.



District AL President Fazlul Quader Mojnu presided over the meeting.



District AL GS Moinul Hossain Biplob and its Vice-President Abdul Momin Tulu, among others, also spoke at the programme.



Besides, a doa mahfil was also arranged there seeking peace for the departed souls of August 21 grenade attack.



