Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:20 PM
Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

LAGOS, Aug 21: A call by Niger's coup leaders for a three-year transition back to democracy is "unacceptable", a representative of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS has said.

Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani -- who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 -- said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.

He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger's new rulers.

"The three-year transition is unacceptable," Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera channel in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible."    �AFP



