Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc
LAGOS, Aug 21: A call by Niger's coup leaders for a three-year transition back to democracy is "unacceptable", a representative of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS has said.
Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani -- who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 -- said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.
He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger's new rulers.
"The three-year transition is unacceptable," Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera channel in an interview broadcast on Monday.
"We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible." �AFP