Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc







Niger's General Abdourahamane Tiani -- who took power after army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 -- said over the weekend that a transition of power would not go beyond three years.



He spoke after a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited Niger for a final diplomatic push before deciding whether to take military action against Niger's new rulers.

"The three-year transition is unacceptable," Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for politics and security, told Al Jazeera channel in an interview broadcast on Monday.



"We want constitutional order to be restored as soon as possible." �AFP

