Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Kim oversees cruise missile test as Seoul, US start drills

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

SEOUL, Aug 21: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a navy unit and oversaw a strategic cruise missile test, state media reported on Monday, ahead of the start of joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

Kim inspected one of his fleets in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, and watched as the crew staged a drill launching "strategic cruise missiles," state-run news agency KCNA reported.

The drill "aimed to reconfirm the combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system and make the seamen skilled at carrying out the attack mission in actual war," the report said.

It did not say when the visit took place, or give further details on the types of missiles launched -- though it said they "rapidly hit target without even an error".

But Seoul said the KCNA report was "exaggerated and contained many discrepancies from the truth".

"Both South Korea and the United States had been monitoring any related signs -- which we detected in advance -- in real-time," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea's announcement came as the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, a major joint exercise between Seoul and Washington, kicked off Monday.

The exercises, which are aimed at countering growing threats from the nuclear-armed North, will run through August 31.

Pyongyang views all such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response to the drills.

Suspected North Korean hackers have already targeted the exercises, with email attacks on South Korean contractors working at the allies' combined exercise war simulation centre, police have said.

But "our military will continue to maintain a firm preparedness posture... conducting joint exercises and training with high intensity and thoroughness, and being able to overwhelmingly respond to any provocations by North Korea," the JCS said Monday.

The announcement of the cruise missile test also comes days after US President Joe Biden hosted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol -- along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida -- at Camp David.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Niger call for 3-year transition 'unacceptable': W Africa bloc
S Africa won't be bullied to take sides in global issues: Ramaphosa
Kim oversees cruise missile test as Seoul, US start drills
Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California
India must end 'inhumane'detention of activist
Pak president refuses to sign new national security laws
Zelensky hails 'historic' decision to hand F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Pro-coup rally in Niger after military leader warns against foreign intervention


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft