Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:20 PM
Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21: Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California with record rainfall, shutting down schools, roads and businesses before edging in on Nevada on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency over much of the typically dry area, where flash flood warnings remained in effect until Monday morning. The Los Angeles branch of the National Weather Service said overnight that multiple daily rainfall records in the region had been broken.

With people already on edge ahead of the storm's arrival, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the southern California town of Ojai, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.    �AFP



