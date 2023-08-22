

National team's intensity in practice for standbys



Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are the three Asia Cup's standbys got Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Zakir Hossain and Khaled Ahmed in the camp.



Tamim just recovered from injury and started practicing, who is going to miss the Asia Cup for back pain. Saif among the backups spoke to journalists on Monday about the various aspects of the ongoing camp.

"I think it's a backup plan," Saif told at Mirpur. "We, the standbys and among the World Cup plans, are called for separate practice camp. It's to keep us prepare for next chance".



"I think the intensity of practice is to keep balance with the national team and to improve the limitations," he added.



Saif captained Bangladesh side in the Emerging Asia Cup last month in Sri Lanka and lost in the semifinal against India.



Bangladesh national team's first match in the forthcoming Asia Cup also will be held in and against Sri Lanka on August 31.



The right arm opener claimed that he and the members of Emerging side shared the experiences with the teammates. In this regard he said, "Among the last emerging team members, Tanzid Tamim and Tanzim Sakib are there.



We are sharing our views and the messages regarding the conditions and behaviour of wickets are exchanged during the practice session".



"We have that much depth to score 300-plus runs. We tried it during the last Emerging Asia Cup. We got 350-plus target in the first match and we were in the match for a long time. So, everyone has the knowledge that we may have to chase more than 300 runs".



He believes that the condition in Sri Lanka is quite similar to ours. The wickets are turning and batting friendly.



