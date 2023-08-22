

Ebadot ruled out, uncapped Sakib possible replacement



"Ebadot is not fully fit," the BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu told journalists on Monday. "Besides, we don't want to take any risk before the World Cup. So, the team will go to the Asia Cup without him".



Ebadot sustained injury during the 2nd match of the three-match ODI series at home against Afghanistan, who has recovered from injury but still he is struggling with his knee.

Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the four quick options in the Asia Cup after the confirmation of Ebadot's ruling out.



Uncapped speedster Tanzim Hasan Sakib was kept as standby while Khaled Ahmed joined the practice camp of eight-member backup team.



Sakib, the World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team member had been outstanding in the recent Emerging Asia Cup while Khaled is the regular face of Bangladesh Test team. The BCB is going to pick either of them as Ebadot's replacement.



"We will announce the replacement soon. Either of Tanzim Sakib or Khaled Ahmed will be taken for the Asia Cup,: confirmed Nannu.



The Asia Cup will begin on August 30 with the match between Pakistan and Nepal while Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on August 31 in their first match of the forthcoming Asia Cup followed by the match against Afghanistan on September 3.



The curtain of the biggest cricketing saga of Asia is going to down with the grand finale on September 17.



