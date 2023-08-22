Video
Home Sports

National booters start training

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The national booters started their first training session on Monday at the Bashundhara Kings Arena under the supervision of team's head coach Javier Cabrera for the upcoming FIFA Friendly matches against Afghanistan.

The two matches will be held at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on September 4 and 7.

Speaking to the pressmen during the training session, striker Sumon Reza said some players of the preliminary selected squad missed the first day's training session because they are engaged with other tournaments for Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings.

However, we are enjoying the training session because after a long time we all have got together in the camp. On the first day our coach emphasized to increase the fitness level of the players, he added.

Team's manager Amer Khan, who was also present on the first day's training, said all sportsmen want a good venue for play and Bashundhara Kings Arena is the best at the moment.... we are happy for getting this venue for Afghanistan matches and we all are aiming to make a favorable start against Afghanistan.  

Bangladesh Football Federation's vice president Imrul Hasan also came to watch the first day's training session.

Afghanistan team will arrive in Dhaka on August 26 and the visitors will attend training session at the same venue.     �BSS


