Bangladesh in Challenge-Pool







To take part in the five-a-side Hockey event for the first time in history, an eight-member Bangladesh women's national hockey team flew to Salalah at midnight on Tuesday.



The women's hockey team manager Tariquzzaman said, "We finally picked eight players for the women's event. Among them, five players were picked from the Under-21 team which played in international event.

We took fitness, and experience into consideration while selecting the players. Besides, five out of eight are BKSP students."



He added, "The three new players in the team are Irin Akter Riya, Kona Akter and Riyasa Akter."



"As the host, Oman will definitely get the home advantage. Oman and Iran have experience in playing 5-a-side events. Besides, Indonesia is a good opponent. We are expecting good challenges from them," said the manager.



He and skipper Fardiya Akter Ratri said that they were eying the semi-final match in the event.



In the meantime, an eight-member Bangladesh men's hockey team will also fly to the Omani city on 26 August to play the men's 5-a-side Hockey organised by AHF.



Men's Skipper Asim Gope said that he considered the format promising.



He said, "The format is not that different. We are used to playing the traditional way. But this one is very exciting, fast, and attacking."



He added, "Our target is to play the World Cup."



Hockey officials said that they were spending Taka around 5,000,000 and that the officials were providing half of the amount.

However, no official practice in Oman could be confirmed.



