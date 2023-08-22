India's Rahul, Iyer return for Asia Cup







Both Rahul, who still carries a niggle, and Iyer made the 17-member squad, led by Rohit Sharma, for the six-nation Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan beginning on August 30.



"Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, not his original injury but there's a niggle, which is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling (as reserve)," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters in New Delhi.

"We'll get a report from the physio at some stage but we all expect him (Rahul) to be fit. If not at the start, by the second or third game, but he's on track."



Rahul has not played any competitive cricket since he was injured during this year's Indian Premier League. Iyer has been out since Australia's tour of India in March.



Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who returned after recovering from back injuries during the ongoing T20 series against Ireland, have been selected for the longer white ball format ahead of the World Cup in India from October 5.



Up and coming left-hand batsman Tilak Varma, a 20-year-old who is yet to play a one-day international, has also been picked to boost India's batting, which includes Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.



Rohit said the team will need its youngsters to be flexible.



"Flexibility is important," Rohit said. "But we don't go crazy. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (not in team) have opened for India in the last seven years. Kohli bats at three. New boys who bat at number four or five, they should be open to bat anywhere." �AFP



