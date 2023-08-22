

Gauff downs Muchova for biggest title of career in Cincinnati



The 19-year-old American rushed to her box to hug her team members after securing her first 1000-level title over French Open runner-up Muchova in just under two hours.



Gauff was broken while serving for the straight-sets win, but two games later threw her hands up in joy after converting on her fourth match point.

"This is unbelievable," said Gauff, who became the youngest winner of the Cincinnati WTA title and the first teenager to win five career titles since Caroline Wozniacki in 2008-09.



"Especially after Europe," added the seventh seed, who was stung by a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month. "I had a lot of nights crying and trying to figure it all out but this is great."



Gauff said she arrived on the US hard courts knowing what she needed to do to improve.



"I was going in practice and I was working on it. It just wasn't translating into the matches," she said. "It still can get a lot better, the things I want to improve."



She fired 16 winners with the same number of unforced errors in the final, breaking Muchova five times.



"Today I really won it off of breaking serve, to be honest," said Gauff, adding that she didn't serve as well as she did in her semi-final victory over world number one Iga Swiatek.



"I don't know if it was nerves -- I wasn't that nervous, to be honest. Also a combination of the long match yesterday. I wasn't serving as well."



She had enough, however, to get past an equally weary Muchova, who ousted second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.



"I think that's what makes a champion, is how you're doing on the days you aren't feeling so great," Gauff said.



"I think physically we were both feeling the impact of yesterday. I think for me, I was just able to persevere a little bit more in that final push." �AFP



