Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:18 PM
After first taste of glory, Messi's Miami target treble

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

NASHVILLE, AUG 21: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have their first silverware, barely a month after the Argentine's move to the Florida club, and are now turning their aim on a unique treble.

Messi scored one of his trademark wonder goals, to put Miami 1-0 up in the Leagues Cup final at Nashville on Saturday but the Tennessee side fought back for a 1-1 draw, forcing penalties where Miami emerged victors for their first title in their three year history.

"Very happy to get the first title in this club's history. Everyone's hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully this is just the beginning," Messi posted on Instagram.

The Argentine World Cup winner has scored 10 goals in his seven games so far, finding the net in each match, and he left club owner Jorge Mas beaming in delight as his audacious move to bring in the game's top player delivered its first title.

"To see Lionel with that smile, all the guys how they are playing. This will be the first of many trophies for this team," he told reporters.

David Beckham, who created the club before bringing in Mas as the key investor, reflected on the years he spent trying to make the team a reality but even he appeared taken back by how quickly the team has gone from strugglers in MLS to a team being watched around the world.

"A lot can happen in five weeks, a lot has changed for us," he said.

"We will enjoy this but now we have to look to the future and continue to build because we have some of the best players in the world out their on the field wearing pink but also, more importantly we had a bunch of academy players out there with them and that is important for us as a club and indeed for the country," he added.

The jubilant players interrupted the press conference of victorious coach Gerardo Martino, spraying him with champagne, but they will have to sober up quickly because their next challenge comes in Ohio on Wednesday when they face FC Cincinnati in the semi-final of the US Open Cup.

Then Miami return to the main business of the Major League Soccer regular season, where the team will be looking to climb from bottom of the Eastern Conference into the playoff places to give themselves a chance of another trophy - with 12 games to go they have little room for error.    �AFP


