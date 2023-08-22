

Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector



Palak, now visiting India, made the call at a meeting with UK Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Paul Scully in Bengaluru on the sideline of the G-20 minister level conference on Saturday, said a press release here.



During the meeting, they discussed in details various issues related to mutual interests in the areas of trade, cashless economy, startup business exchange and business to business matchmaking.

They agreed to identify key issues to build up a digital economy that will benefit all.



Palak also met representatives of the G-20 member countries, including Communication and Information Minister of Singapore Josephine Teo, State Secretary of Interior and Kingdom of Netherlands Alexandra van Huffelen and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modeer.



