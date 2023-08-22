Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector

Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector

State minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has urged businesses of the United Kingdom to visit Bangladesh and explore investment opportunities in ICT sector in the South Asian country..

Palak, now visiting India, made the call at a meeting with UK Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Paul Scully in Bengaluru on the sideline of the G-20 minister level conference on Saturday, said a press release here.

During the meeting, they discussed in details various issues related to mutual interests in the areas of trade, cashless economy, startup business exchange and business to business matchmaking.

They agreed to identify key issues to build up a digital economy that will benefit all.

Palak also met representatives of the G-20 member countries, including Communication and Information Minister of Singapore Josephine Teo, State Secretary of Interior and Kingdom of Netherlands Alexandra van Huffelen and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modeer.

The G20, an intergovernmental forum of 19 developed and developing countries and the European Union, is working on various global issues such as global economy, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft