Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:18 PM
Home Business

Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

The government and the UNDP have signed two projects documents titled "Activating Village Courts Phase-III" (AVCB) and "Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh, Phase-II".

The signing ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Sharifa Khan and Resident Representative of the Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Stefan Liller.

UN Wing Chief AKM Sohel moderated the event held at the ERD in the Planning Commission premises on Sunday, said a press release here.

The Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh, Phase-III project, being implemented by the Local Government Division to strengthen Village Courts across the country as effective platforms for local dispute resolution.

With a total budget of US$50,016,785, the project is funded by the government ($18,639,941), the European Union ($28,376,844), and UNDP ($3,000,000). This phase builds on the success of prior activations of village courts in 1,416 Union Parishads (UPs). The new project will extend court operations to some 3,041 additional UPs.

Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh, Phase-II project, led by the ICT Division, focuses on engaging youths to activities to promote peace, tolerance, and inclusivity. The project empowers young people to counter hate and radicalism to foster a harmonious society.

The total budget for this phase is US$757,453, with contributions from UNDP (US$326,472), Norway (US$424,528), and the government of Bangladesh (matching funds of US$6,453).

The event was attended by senior representatives of the government, European Union, the Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, and the UNDP.


