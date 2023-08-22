FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General







Before taking up his current position, Md Alamgir served as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority. He also worked as the managing director at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, said a press release.



Md Alamgir is a former additional secretary to the government of Bangladesh. Md. Alamgir, with an impressive 28-year career in the government service, brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to FBCCI.

Beginning his journey as an Assistant Commissioner in the Patuakhali DC office in 1990, Alamgir had the privilege to work in Khagrachhari Hill District for the welfare and development of diverse ethnic communities.



Md. Alamgir worked in the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance, in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Department of Environment (DOE) under the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MOCAT).



Md Alamgir pursued his higher education from the University of Sussex, UK on managing migration under the Chevening Fellowship and from Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, USA on 'Substance Use, Reduction, Treatment, and Policy' under the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship of the United States.



He has also completed his diploma in Planning and Development from Academy for Planning and Development, Dhaka, and Developing Economies from IDEAS Advanced School, Tokyo, Japan.



Md Alamgir has taken the charges after he was appointed as the Secretary General of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).Before taking up his current position, Md Alamgir served as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority. He also worked as the managing director at the Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, said a press release.Md Alamgir is a former additional secretary to the government of Bangladesh. Md. Alamgir, with an impressive 28-year career in the government service, brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to FBCCI.Beginning his journey as an Assistant Commissioner in the Patuakhali DC office in 1990, Alamgir had the privilege to work in Khagrachhari Hill District for the welfare and development of diverse ethnic communities.Md. Alamgir worked in the Economic Relations Division (ERD) under the Ministry of Finance, in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA), the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Department of Environment (DOE) under the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF) and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MOCAT).Md Alamgir pursued his higher education from the University of Sussex, UK on managing migration under the Chevening Fellowship and from Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, USA on 'Substance Use, Reduction, Treatment, and Policy' under the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship of the United States.He has also completed his diploma in Planning and Development from Academy for Planning and Development, Dhaka, and Developing Economies from IDEAS Advanced School, Tokyo, Japan.