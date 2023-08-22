Video
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A round table meeting on the 'State of the Global, Regional, and Bangladesh Economic Outlook,' organised by Mastercard on Monday discussed the post-pandemic challenges being faced by the emerging markets.

It put light on the prevailing high inflation, fix volatility, and a higher debt burden that impacted emerging markets severely especially those with twin deficits.

David Mann, Chief Economist, Asia Pacific, and MEA at Mastercard Economics Institute was the keynote speaker at the round table discussion held at the Dhaka Sheraton Hotel.

Mastercard Economics Institute, a global research and advisory group that develops innovative measurements and translates economics into results, brought together renowned economists of the country including Mamun Rashid, Managing Director, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Dr. Muhammad A (Rumee) Ali, Former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and CEO, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), Shah Md. Ahsan Habib - Director, Training, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Dr. Zia Uddin Ahmed, Venture Capital, Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Economist and Director, Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, Dr. M. S. Siddiqui, CEO & Managing Director, Bangla Chemical and Hydro Machines Ltd., Edimon Ginting, Country Director, Asian Development Bank, Bangladesh, Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Dutch-Bangla Bank. Alongside them, country head of development partner organizations, the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Mastercard partner banks & fintech organization in Bangladesh participated in the event.


