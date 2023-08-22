NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source







According to the new notification, companies and institutions responsible to deduct TDS and withholding tax are also responsible to deposit the amount at the respective tax zone offices.



Earlier, only registered authorities were responsible to deposit it to the state coffers. Taxpayers will be able to know the withholding tax rates against various sources of their incomes separately, the notice said.

Importers will also be able to know advance income tax rate against imports of various products, it said.



According to the notice, taxpayers have to submit TDS to tax offices on a total of 59 services including salary, interest on securities, supply of goods or execution of contracts and subcontracts and fees for doctors.



It also include royalty or technical knowhow fee, fees for professional or technical services, catering service, C&F agency commission, biri, cigarette and brick manufacturer, import and export raw and manufacturing goods at the respective tax zones, the notice said.



