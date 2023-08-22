Video
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali has said that launching cargo service by EgyptAir will play a vital role in connecting Bangladesh with the global market to export its goods to new destinations.

"This is a significant milestone for both of our countries, and it will lead to more considerable trade and economic cooperation between us,"he told the launching ceremony of EgyptAir's cargo service from Dhaka.

The EgyptAir GSA Cargo organised the function at InterContinental Hotel in the city on Saturday to commemorate its formal launching of the Cargo service from Dhaka on Sunday.

With Farhad Hossain, Managing Director of EgyptAir GSA Cargo, in the chair, the function was also addressed by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain, Captain Gasser Hossain, Chairman, Egypt Air Cargo, Ahmed Kelani, Head of Finance, Egypt Air, Cargo and Hesham El Syed, VP, Egypt Air Cargo.

The State Minister said the Egypt Air Cargo service will be a valuable asset to the Bangladesh market, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that it will have on our trade relations.

He said Bangladesh is a rapidly growing economy with a young and dynamic population. It has a strong manufacturing sector and a growing export market, he said.

Mahbub Ali said the integrating Egypt Air Cargo into regular flights in Bangladesh is a win-win for both countries.

Beside economic cooperation, he said, it will also create new jobs and opportunities for our people.

After a huge response from passengers in the last three months to its Dhaka-Cairo-Dhaka direct flight operation, EgyptAir launched its cargo service between the two destinations.

The officials of Egypt's national flag carrier formally announced the launching of its cargo business from Dhaka.

EgyptAir's first passenger flight started operation from Dhaka on May 14 with passengers filling all 309 seats.

Farhad Hossain said that from the first day passenger flight operations started in Bangladesh the EgyptAir has been receiving a good response from passengers. "It has encouraged us to take up the move for providing cargo services."

He said Egypt will maintain a high standard of its Cargo service to attract the customers of the growing market like Bangladesh which has been witnessing a tremendous growth in its export sector.    �UNB


