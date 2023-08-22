

Kiam Metal brings quality die casting cookware products



Launching ceremony of International Quality Die Casting Cookware organised by Kiam Metal Industries Ltd was held at The Westin Hotel in Dhaka recently, says a press releaseMd. Mizber Rahman, Managing Director of Kiam Metal Industries Ltd, Director Prof. Dr Md Ruhul Amin, Advisor M. M. Saiful Islam along with its senior officials and respected businessmen.Kiam Metal Industries Ltd brought to the market international quality die casting cookware products, which were previously imported 100% from abroad.Food cooked in this product is very healthy as it can be cooked with very little oil. As it has an induction bottom, it can be used on all types of stoves. It is durable, safe and eco-friendly.