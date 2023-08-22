European stocks rebound, China rate cut fails to ease worries







At midday, Paris stocks were up by more than one percent, with both Frankfurt and London also pushing higher.



Market sentiment has taken a hammering this month by a string of weak data out of Beijing indicating the post-Covid recovery has run off track, while there are concerns that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further and keep them elevated for longer as it tries to bring inflation down to its two-percent target.

Focus turns this week to a symposium of top central bankers and business leaders at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with dealers hoping for some guidance on rates.



"From recent commentaries, it appears that central bankers will keep the flexibility to hike rates further, while clearly avoiding committing to cut rates soon," said Redmond Wong at Saxo.



But Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said fears of a hawkish Fed have already been largely priced in by the market.



"If there is no more hawkish surprise from this week's Jackson Hole meeting, tensions among investors could ease by next week, and give markets some breathing room," she added.



Wall Street stocks took a pounding last week as data showing the US economy to be resilient -- which increases pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates further -- while borrowing costs for companies are already rising and yields on risk-free US government bonds rose to 4.3 percent. �AFP



LONDON, Aug 21: European stocks rebounded Monday but Asian markets ended mixed after a Chinese rate cut failed to reassure investors worried about the outlook for the world's number two economy.At midday, Paris stocks were up by more than one percent, with both Frankfurt and London also pushing higher.Market sentiment has taken a hammering this month by a string of weak data out of Beijing indicating the post-Covid recovery has run off track, while there are concerns that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further and keep them elevated for longer as it tries to bring inflation down to its two-percent target.Focus turns this week to a symposium of top central bankers and business leaders at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with dealers hoping for some guidance on rates."From recent commentaries, it appears that central bankers will keep the flexibility to hike rates further, while clearly avoiding committing to cut rates soon," said Redmond Wong at Saxo.But Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said fears of a hawkish Fed have already been largely priced in by the market."If there is no more hawkish surprise from this week's Jackson Hole meeting, tensions among investors could ease by next week, and give markets some breathing room," she added.Wall Street stocks took a pounding last week as data showing the US economy to be resilient -- which increases pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates further -- while borrowing costs for companies are already rising and yields on risk-free US government bonds rose to 4.3 percent. �AFP