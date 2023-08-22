Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European stocks rebound, China rate cut fails to ease worries

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, Aug 21: European stocks rebounded Monday but Asian markets ended mixed after a Chinese rate cut failed to reassure investors worried about the outlook for the world's number two economy.

At midday, Paris stocks were up by more than one percent, with both Frankfurt and London also pushing higher.

Market sentiment has taken a hammering this month by a string of weak data out of Beijing indicating the post-Covid recovery has run off track, while there are concerns that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates further and keep them elevated for longer as it tries to bring inflation down to its two-percent target.

Focus turns this week to a symposium of top central bankers and business leaders at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with dealers hoping for some guidance on rates.

"From recent commentaries, it appears that central bankers will keep the flexibility to hike rates further, while clearly avoiding committing to cut rates soon," said Redmond Wong at Saxo.

But Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said fears of a hawkish Fed have already been largely priced in by the market.
 
"If there is no more hawkish surprise from this week's Jackson Hole meeting, tensions among investors could ease by next week, and give markets some breathing room," she added.  

Wall Street stocks took a pounding last week as data showing the US economy to be resilient -- which increases pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates further -- while borrowing costs for companies are already rising and yields on risk-free US government bonds rose to 4.3 percent.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft