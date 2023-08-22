NBL starts foundation course for Probationary Officers



Sixteen days long course on Foundation Course for Probationary Officer (Year-2022): Foreign Trade Finance, Operations and Risk Management Module (1st Batch) of National Bank Ltd (NBL) has been inaugurated at the Training Institute of the bank recently, says a press lease.35 (Thirty-Five) Probationary officers from different branches of NBL participated in this Training Course.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Limited was present in the Inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, SEVP and Divisional Head, Human Resources Division of NBL presided over the programme.Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Vice President and Principal of NBTI was also present in the programme.