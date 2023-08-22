Video
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023
Yes Mam holds communicative English course for professionals at City University

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Desk

Business Desk

Yes Mam holds communicative English course for professionals at City University

Yes Mam, a startup organisation which deals soft skill development and career planning for students recently organised a special master session workshop entitled Communicative English for Professional Success at the City University, Ashulia Campus, says a press release.

The 1.5-hour long enjoyable session was mastered by speaker Tamiz Uddin, Bangladesh Betar. His research oriented presentation largely amazed the participants.

With the help of varsity staffs and own volunteers, Yes Mam was able to finish the interactive session so cordially. Evaluation form and mini quiz during the session instantly captured the attention of each participant.

Among dignitaries, Registrar M Akhtar Hossain, Deputy Registrar Mamun Mukul and Firojour Rahman from media were present there.
 
With a view to helping students in soft skill development and career planning, Yes Mam organises various skill development trainings, workshops and sessions of this kind.

In the upcoming 5 months, Yes Mam will organize 15 master sessions and seminars related to skill development and career planning in the top local universities of Bangladesh.

This initiative can eradicate unemployment problem and lack of skills. Eco Dynamic and other partners are supporting Yes Mam carrying out this lovely programme.

University students will have the opportunity to participate in each seminar and the skilled officials of the country's job sector and successful entrepreneurs will gradually deliver the resources as the session masters.

Founder of Yes Mam, Kanchan Nahar Shanta shared her own success story and the current activities of her startup. She also told: Youth of our country is highly talented, but they cannot plan of their right career because of lack of accurate guidelines. Especially female candidates suffer most in this regard.

Keeping these issues in mind, "Yes Mam" is marching ahead. Nearly 200+ students from various departments and faculties (mostly from English) attended the session for ascending themselves in the new era of skill development in the respective industry.


