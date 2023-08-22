Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SINGAPORE, Aug 21: Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high interest rates.

Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.05 a barrel, up 80 cents. The September WTI contract expires on Tuesday and the more active October contract gained 73 cents to $81.39 a barrel.

Both front-month benchmark prices snapped a 7-week winning streak last week to post a weekly loss of about 2 percent after the US dollar strengthened on the possibility that interest rates could remain higher for longer, with China's worsening property crisis adding to concerns about its sluggish economic growth and oil demand.

Supply is tightening, however, with OPEC+ crude exports set to fall a second month in August, said Stefano Grasso, a senior portfolio manager at 8VantEdge in Singapore, citing preliminary data from shiptracking firm Kpler.

"Overall supply is going down, demand is going up," Grasso said. "Unless there is a recession and demand slows or drops, OPEC+ is in control."

The world's top crude importer is drawing on record inventories amassed earlier this year as Chinese refiners scale back purchases after supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, drove global prices above $80 a barrel.

In July, Saudi Arabia's shipments to China fell 31 percent from June while Russia, with its discounted crude, remained the Asian giant's largest supplier, Chinese customs data showed.

Meanwhile, Chinese refiners ramped up refined products exports in July, drawn by strong export margins.

In the United States, the number of operating oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 520 last week, their lowest since March 2022, according to Baker Hughes' report on Friday.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft