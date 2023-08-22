

CCCI, SMAC hold seminar on income tax act, finance act



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 21: SMAC Advisory Services Ltd. in association with Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held a seminar titled "Income Tax Act and Finance Act 2023" at the World Trade Center in the port city on Sunday.Newly elected Chamber President Omar Hazzaz, Managing Director of SMAC Advisory Services Ltd and Snehasish Barua FCA, Chief Executive Officer of SMC HRS Ltd Ehsanul Haque Bashar and Chamber Director Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan) spoke at the seminar.Chamber President Omar Hazzaz said that the current business-friendly government has been industrializing the country to build a developed and smart Bangladesh.In addition with infrastructural development, it has brought various initiatives to facilitate business and reduce the cost of doing business.'If the complexities of the new law are resolved and presented to everyone, the revenue collection of the country will be more speedy', he added.Snehasish Barua FCA presented various topics and practical details of "Income Tax Act and Finance Act 2023" through a documentary film in the seminar.