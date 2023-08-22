India's foreign trade crosses $800b mark in H1'23







According to the analysis of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), exports of goods and services rose by 1.5 per cent to $385.4 billion during January-June this year, as against $379.5 billion in January-June 2022.



Imports, however, dipped by 5.9 per cent to $415.5 billion during the six months of this year, as against $441.7 billion in January-June 2022.

"India's foreign trade (exports and imports of merchandise and services) reached $800.9 billion during January-June 2023, exhibiting a decline of 2.5 per cent over the same period last year (January-June 2022)," the report said.



Standalone, goods exports dipped by 8.1 per cent to $218.7 billion, while imports contracted by 8.3 per cent to $325.7 billion.



On the other hand, services exports during the six months period grew by 17.7 per cent to $166.7 billion, while imports rose by 3.7 per cent to $89.8 billion.



"Data is showing modest decline due to weak global demand and losing competitiveness in labour intensive sectors. The decline in merchandise exports happened despite appreciating INR (Indian Rupee). INR/$exchange rate appreciated from 76.16 in April 2022 to 82.18 in Apr 2023," GTRI Co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.



He said the world trade outlook for 2023 is weak due to a number of factors, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, high inflation, tighter monetary policy, and financial uncertainty.



"But these factors will soon be overshadowed by a spate of new subsidies and protectionist measures by the EU and USA. For example, in the first seven months of 2023 alone, the EU has introduced five regulations on climate change and trade, each of these are essentially measures to curb imports," he said.



India should continue to focus on increasing product quality and supply chain competitiveness, he said, adding since every big country is into inward mode, India should not surrender its policy space especially in new issues in FTAs (free trade agreements) and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).



He suggested the government be ready to use targeted and precise retaliation to counter unilateral policy decisions like CBAM (carbon border adjustment mechanism) or EU Deforestation Regulation.



India has done this effectively in 2019 by raising tariffs on the US products when the US in 2018 raised tariffs on steel and aluminium, he said.



The report stated that 11 of 29 product categories contributing to 25 per cent of India's exports registered positive export growth during January-June 2023, over the same period last year.



Those sectors include Telecom, Computer and electronics items; Machinery, boilers, Turbines; Pharmaceuticals; ceramic products.



Smartphone exports jumped to $7.5 billion during January-June this year from $2.5 billion in January-June 2022.



Major countries where exports declined include the USA, UAE, China, Bangladesh, and Germany. Countries where exports grew positively include Netherland, UK, Saudi Arabia.



"India's exports exceed $one billion with 41 countries. India's export promotion must focus on these countries as these countries account for 87 per cent of India's exports. India's exports grew positively in 12 of these countries and declined in 29 countries," he said.



During January-June 2023, the top 15 countries with which India has the highest trade deficit include China ($38.1 billion), Russia ($29.6 billion), Saudi Arabia ($12.9 billion), Iraq ($12.5 billion) and Switzerland ($7.5 billion). �PTI



