Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:16 PM
Home Business

The Body Shop brings new addition to its edelweiss range

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

Globally renowned beauty and personal care brand, The Body Shop, has recently launched "Edelweiss Prep Essence" to its age-positive Edelweiss range in Bangladesh.

The milky essence would remove any impurities left after cleansing and help the skin to feel replenished with moisture. Edelweiss Prep Essence would be available in the official stores of The Body Shop in Bashundhara City and Jamuna Future Park, says a press release.

Edelweiss Prep Essence combines toner and moisturiser, leaving the skin with moisture and ready for the next step of the skincare routine. The essence is infused with Edelweiss flower extract, which has 43 per cent more antioxidant power than retinol. Edelweiss is a flower that holds the secret to stronger and smoother skin. The Edelweiss extract helps to smooth the skin's surface while giving it a fresher and radiant look.

The essence is also made with 98 per cent natural ingredients, which help protect and maintain the skin's moisture barrier. Ageing is a natural process everyone experiences; thus, Edelweiss Prep Essence would help unlock the five signs of resilient skin: stronger, plumper, smoother, fresher, and bouncer. The essence is also enriched with Community Fair Trade moringa seed oil from Rwanda.

Edelweiss Prep Essence can be used in the morning and evening after cleansing and before applying any serum or moisturiser. To use the milky essence, apply a few drops on the palm or a reusable cotton pad and gently sweep across the face while avoiding the eye area. Using the product along with Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate and Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Cream is recommended for the best result.

Besides helping the skin replenish moisture, Edelweiss Prep Essence supports the Alpine communities where The Body Shop sources its Edelweiss extracts. The Vegan Society has certified the product, and the packaging has been made with recyclable materials to reduce waste.

Other products from the age-positive Edelweiss range are also available in The Body Shop's official stores, including Daily Serum Concentrate, Eye Serum Concentrate, Intense Smoothing Cream, Bouncy Sleeping Mask, and Liquid Peel. The Body Shop stores also showcase other products from the brand ranging from skincare to cosmetics to fragrance.


