

First ever oral Anti-diabetic medication launched



Diabetic Association of Bangladesh President Prof AK Azad Khan was the chief guest the clinical implication programme of the Merzev medicine at Dhaka Club in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.



BIRDEM Academy Director Prof Dr Faruque Pathan and Bangladesh Endocrine Society President Prof S M Ashrafuzzaman were special guest on the occasion.

In keynote, Associate Prof Dr Faria Afsana highlighted the drug's potential to significantly enhance patient adherence to diabetes treatment.



ACI Pharmaceuticals manufactured the medicine to revolutionise change in diabetes management thereby elevating patients' quality of life.



