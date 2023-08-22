Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IPDC, Ford Bangladesh sign business MoU

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

IPDC, Ford Bangladesh sign business MoU

IPDC, Ford Bangladesh sign business MoU

IPDC Finance Limited and Ford Bangladesh- M&U Motors Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance car ownership experience.
 
As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by Ford Bangladesh will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalized support from dedicated Relationship Managers.

The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialized training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all, says a press release.

H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Ashique Un Nabi, Operations Director, Ford Bangladesh; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, Head of Sales, Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Head of Marketing, Ford Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions in 24 hrs
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft