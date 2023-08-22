

IPDC, Ford Bangladesh sign business MoU



As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by Ford Bangladesh will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalized support from dedicated Relationship Managers.



The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialized training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all, says a press release.

H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Ashique Un Nabi, Operations Director, Ford Bangladesh; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, Head of Sales, Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Head of Marketing, Ford Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.



IPDC Finance Limited and Ford Bangladesh- M&U Motors Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance car ownership experience.As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for vehicles by Ford Bangladesh will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalized support from dedicated Relationship Managers.The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialized training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all, says a press release.H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Ashique Un Nabi, Operations Director, Ford Bangladesh; MGK Muyeenuddin Hasan, Head of Sales, Ford Bangladesh; Nafeez Imtiaz Karim, Head of Marketing, Ford Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organizations were present during the signing.