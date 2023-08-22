Bangladesh's upcycling traditions can cut global waste







Clothing waste is a significant issue in the country, which discards approximately 700,000 tonnes of clothing a year. Under this new scheme, people can claim reimbursements ranging from 6 euro to 25 euro for repairs conducted at affiliated workshops and cobblers.



With a 154 million euro allocation over the next five years, the eco-organisation Refashion will administer the repair bonus, inviting sewing workshops and shoemakers to join and potentially generate new job opportunities.

Over 100 billion textiles - a category encompassing clothing, shoes, and household linen - are sold yearly. Each person consumes roughly 10.5 kg a year in textiles every year.



To counter the impact, Refashion is pushing for repair and reuse, cutting textile consumption, and donating unwanted items to others in need.



According to the organisation's estimates, 56 percent of donated textiles can be reused, while 32 percent can be recycled into new products.



These initiatives are part of France's broader efforts at reforming the textile industry, which is responsible for a significant amount of pollution, and to counter the detrimental effects of fast fashion.



To cultivate more thorough reuse and recycling practices, the West can look to Bangladesh, which has embraced such principles for decades.



Upcycling - transforming by-products and waste materials into new materials or products of greater quality - has been a critical part of Bangladesh's vibrant garments industry.



The sector has long practised repurposing old clothes, showcasing its resourcefulness and moving closer to sustainability.



Instead of discarding worn-out garments, they creatively repurpose them as practical cleaning tools for dusting or as eco-friendly mittens in the kitchen, offering alternatives to disposal.



This ingrained sustainability within Bangladeshi culture highlights that sustainability goes beyond government initiatives, reflecting deeply ingrained personal values and everyday actions.



Bangladesh's upcycling traditions and the France repair bonus recognise the importance of minimising waste, extending textile lifespans, and embracing circular economy principles.



Sustainability is an essential part of moving forward. And while it necessitates some top-down solutions, there is also the need for bottom-up community-driven action.



We must cultivate a conscious and responsible approach to fashion, reduce waste, and conserve resources by blending our perspectives and approaches to safeguard our environment and the fate of future generations. �bdnews24.com



