Dhaka Bank distributes agri-materials to 500 farmers

Dhaka Bank Ltd distributed improved seeds, along with agrichemicals such as fertilizers and pesticides among 500 marginal farmers of Shailkupa Upazila of Jhenaidah District as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme recently, says a press release.Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited were present, among others in the programme as special guests.In addition, Md. Mostaque Ahmed and Sheikh Abdul Bakir, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Katebur Rahman,Head of Agriculture Division, along with Md. Abul Hasnat, Shailkupa Upazila Agriculture Officer and other officials of Dhaka Bank attended the programme.During the ceremony, small-scale village farmers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dhaka Bank after receiving agricultural raw materials and expected more such help in future to ensure development in the agricultural sector.