Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:15 PM
SIBL launches new service edupay for students

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) launched instant tuition fees payment service 'edupay' at its head office recently, says a press release.

Under this service, students and parents can instantly pay tuition fees using internet or mobile banking (Nagad, bKash, rocket etc.) anytime from anywhere without any hassle. This tuition fees can also be paid at all branches and sub branches.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, launched the service as the chief guest. Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Directors, along with senior officials were present in the programme.

Hossain Mohammed Faisal, Head of ICT, presented the detail of the service and also replied queries. Zonal Heads, Managers of different branches, subbranch incharges, head of local educational institute also virtually joined the programme.


