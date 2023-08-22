Maitri Setu to boost trade, connectivity between Bangladesh and India







This long-awaited development is expected to unlock new avenues of trade and communication between Southeast Asia and northeastern India.



South Tripura District Magistrate, Saju Waheed A, confirmed these exciting prospects during a recent meeting.

The imminent opening of the third integrated check post (ICP) at Sabroom, in tandem with the Maitri Setu's launch, is set to catalyse cross-border interactions.



Saju Waheed A conducted an on-site visit, collaborating with officials from the Landport Authority of India, Border Security Force (BSF), State Electricity Corporation, and the sanitation department.



The purpose was to assess the completion status and fine-tune any remaining aspects, primarily focusing on the commencement of the immigration counter.



Saju emphasised, "We are working on a plan to open an immigration counter at Maitri Setu to facilitate cross-border movement from September 1.



In the initial phase, passenger movement through Sabroom on Maitri Setu will be the priority, with cargo movement gradually following suit as the system stabilises and additional infrastructure is integrated."



Under the established protocol, the 126th Battalion of the BSF will be responsible for guarding the Indian side of the bridge, while the 96th Battalion of the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) will ensure security on the Bangladesh side.



Maitri Setu will significantly streamline travel from the southern districts of Bangladesh, including Cox's Bazar and Chittagong Hill Tracts, to India via Tripura. Furthermore, it will facilitate the movement of international cargo originating from Chittagong sea port.



The imminent inauguration of Maitri Setu marks a milestone in the diplomatic, economic, and infrastructural relationship between India and Bangladesh, fostering increased connectivity and cooperation.

�Construction World



