

BGMEA team meets Iraqi chamber leaders to explore business



Bangladesh ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari accompanied the delegation of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association comprised of several other business leaders.



It includes Mohammed Nasir, former BGMEA vice president, Nazrul Islam, former Director, Ms. Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, Director, Giant Group; Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; and Nisher Khan, Managing Director, Banika Fashion Ltd, said a press release.

The BGMEA President presented an overview of Bangladesh readymade garment industry, especially its manufacturing capacity, products and the features that make global buyers prefer Bangladesh made garments.



He highlighted the importance of establishing business link between traders of Bangladesh and Iraq so that they could explore business opportunities that lie ahead for both countries.



Faruque also called on the members of the Najaf chamber to explore the potential of trade and investment in Bangladesh, especially he called upon them to import more garments from Bangladesh.



He invited Iraqi businessmen to visit Bangladesh to explore trade and investment opportunities offered by the country.



Chairman of the Najaf Chamber Haidar Al-Athari gave a brief presentation of the range of services offered by the Chamber and the investment opportunities in the governorate and its economic features at the national level.



He invited the delegation to establish partnerships with their peers in Iraq to establish clothing factories.



