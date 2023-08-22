Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA team meets Iraqi chamber leaders to explore business

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

BGMEA team meets Iraqi chamber leaders to explore business

BGMEA team meets Iraqi chamber leaders to explore business

A BGMEA delegation led by its President Faruque Hassan met with Engineer Haidar Al-Athari, Chairman of Najaf Chamber of Commerce in Iraq on Sunday and discussed possible bilateral trade and investment.

Bangladesh ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari accompanied the delegation of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association comprised of several other business leaders.

It includes Mohammed Nasir, former BGMEA vice president, Nazrul Islam, former Director, Ms. Sharmeen Hassan Tithi, Director, Giant Group; Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; and Nisher Khan, Managing Director, Banika Fashion Ltd, said a press release.

The BGMEA President presented an overview of Bangladesh readymade garment industry, especially its manufacturing capacity, products and the features that make global buyers prefer Bangladesh made garments.

He highlighted the importance of establishing business link between traders of Bangladesh and Iraq so that they could explore business opportunities that lie ahead for both countries.

Faruque also called on the members of the Najaf chamber to explore the potential of trade and investment in Bangladesh, especially he called upon them to import more garments from Bangladesh.

He invited Iraqi businessmen to visit Bangladesh to explore trade and investment opportunities offered by the country.

Chairman of the Najaf Chamber Haidar Al-Athari gave a brief presentation of the range of services offered by the Chamber and the investment opportunities in the governorate and its economic features at the national level.

He invited the delegation to establish partnerships with their peers in Iraq to establish clothing factories.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft