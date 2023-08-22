BB has no Facebook group for online recruitment







"Recently, false information is being circulated on social media about online recruitment using the logo of Bangladesh Bank. Bangladesh Bank does not have any such Facebook group or user," said a BB press release on Sunday.



The central bank requested the people not to be misled by the campaign.

Bangladesh Bank will not be responsible for any loss, inconvenience or facing fraud due to the influence of the campaign or information disseminated, the release added.



