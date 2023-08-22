Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 August, 2023, 12:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB has no Facebook group for online recruitment

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank (BB) does not have any Facebook group or user for online recruitment.

"Recently, false information is being circulated on social media about online recruitment using the logo of Bangladesh Bank. Bangladesh Bank does not have any such Facebook group or user," said a BB press release on Sunday.

The central bank requested the people not to be misled by the campaign.

Bangladesh Bank will not be responsible for any loss, inconvenience or facing fraud due to the influence of the campaign or information disseminated, the release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh seeks British investment in ICT sector
Govt signs deeds with UNDP for   2 projects
Borrowing from Japan is set to become costlier for BD
FBCCI appoints Md Alamgir as its new Secretary General
Economists assess post-pandemic challenges in emerging markets
NBR issues new gazette notification on tax cut at source
EgyptAir Cargo service to be vital in connecting global market
Thailand posts lower than expected Q2 growth


Latest News
Sylhet Osmani Medical intern doctors on strike
Richardson trumps Jamaicans for stunning women's 100m gold
PM writes Biden, expresses deep sadness over Maui wildfire
Two held with Yaba pills in Sirajganj
Dhaka's air quality still in 'moderate' range this morning
PM off to South Africa to attend BRICS Summit
Shakib seeks prayers from expatriates for Asia Cup, World Cup
Russian FM likely to visit Bangladesh in September
Two college students killed being hit by truck in Ctg
Ex-PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years in exile
Most Read News
Indo-Bangla transit bearing fruit
Tamim starts batting practice
College student commits suicide jumping off roof in city
Regent's Shahed jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
DU student found hanging
PM pays tribute to August 21 grenade attack victims
Mushtaque barred from entering school ground, SC orders
Technical glitch again disrupts metro rail services for an hour
Property Expo 2023 starts in the city
EU continues to beef up its global sanctions policy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft