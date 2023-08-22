Video
Banglalink app offers free healthcare for dengue patients

Published : Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Business Desk

Banglalink, one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, is offering free emergency healthcare to patients with dengue symptoms through its one-stop digital solutions platform, MyBL Super App, to further enhance its commitment to providing comprehensive care and support to users across Bangladesh.

Customers can enjoy the offer from today (Tuesday) through the "BL Care" segment of MyBL Super App, offering users doctor consultations, specifically designed to address dengue concerns, completely free of charge and within just 10 minutes of requesting an appointment, said a press release issued on Monday.

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, "At Banglalink, we are committed to supporting the people of Bangladesh in times of need by leveraging our technological expertise to make meaningful contributions to the communities and citizens of Bangladesh."

"With the dengue epidemic significantly impacting our nation, we are dedicated to aiding the government's efforts in early detection and efficient management of Dengue by providing widespread access to expert medical guidance through MyBL Super App and safeguarding the well-being of our valued users," he said.

Banglalink is committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility, solidifying its role in leveraging technology to improve the healthcare and well-being of the people of Bangladesh.

MyBL Super App's BL Care segment aims to make healthcare accessible and affordable all across the nation.

Additionally, MyBL Super App offers its users the opportunity to experience the seamless convenience of high-quality digital services for education through Courses, entertainment through Content and Gaming, and much more.


