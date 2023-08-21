AL using state-sponsored terrorism to eliminate opposition from polls: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said, "Awami League government wants to remove the opposition from the next general election by carrying out state-sponsored terrorism."



Fakhrul made the comment at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.





Speaking to the journalists Fakhrul said, "The political situation of the country is worsening day by day. Ahead of the general election the government is trying to clear the election field by driving away the opposition parties with repressive acts."



"They are using state machinery to usurp power again after illegally removing the opposition parties from the election field.



The judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and all other state institutions have been accompanying the government" he added.



About the statement of DB police regarding the arrest of six leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) with arms, the BNP leader said it is a blatant lie and a politically motivated move.



Fakhrul said they have some documents on the government's instructions to the judges to promptly dispose of the cases against the opposition leaders and activists and take the deposition of witnesses even by picking them up.



Mentioning that, "This is a terrible situation. On the one hand, repression is going on by police and on the other a programme is on to hurriedly convict by judges to clear the field."



"We can call it state-sponsored terrorism which is now going on, this is nothing new as they did the same thing in the past in the same way." said Fakhrul.



"A case was filed against Chhatra Dal leaders under the Arms Act. The weapons the DB showed up in their press briefing in the prehistoric period," he said.



He said the DB said BNP collected these arms to foil the election. "We're surprised that they're now speaking entirely in favour of a political party. It can be understood that their statements are political."

He demanded the release of the Chhatra Dal leaders.



Fakhrul condemned and protested the attacks on their peaceful march programme in different parts of the country, including Narayanganj and Habiganj, police on Saturday and the arrest of BNP leaders and workers, including Dhaka south city unit acting member secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin.



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said, "Awami League government wants to remove the opposition from the next general election by carrying out state-sponsored terrorism."Fakhrul made the comment at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.On the same day, in another press conference at BNP Naya Paltan party office party's Dhaka South City unit Convener Abdus Salam announced demonstrations across all thanas under Dhaka south unit on Tuesday demanding the release of the party's arrested leaders and activists.Speaking to the journalists Fakhrul said, "The political situation of the country is worsening day by day. Ahead of the general election the government is trying to clear the election field by driving away the opposition parties with repressive acts.""They are using state machinery to usurp power again after illegally removing the opposition parties from the election field.The judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and all other state institutions have been accompanying the government" he added.About the statement of DB police regarding the arrest of six leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) with arms, the BNP leader said it is a blatant lie and a politically motivated move.Fakhrul said they have some documents on the government's instructions to the judges to promptly dispose of the cases against the opposition leaders and activists and take the deposition of witnesses even by picking them up.Mentioning that, "This is a terrible situation. On the one hand, repression is going on by police and on the other a programme is on to hurriedly convict by judges to clear the field.""We can call it state-sponsored terrorism which is now going on, this is nothing new as they did the same thing in the past in the same way." said Fakhrul."A case was filed against Chhatra Dal leaders under the Arms Act. The weapons the DB showed up in their press briefing in the prehistoric period," he said.He said the DB said BNP collected these arms to foil the election. "We're surprised that they're now speaking entirely in favour of a political party. It can be understood that their statements are political."He demanded the release of the Chhatra Dal leaders.Fakhrul condemned and protested the attacks on their peaceful march programme in different parts of the country, including Narayanganj and Habiganj, police on Saturday and the arrest of BNP leaders and workers, including Dhaka south city unit acting member secretary Tanveer Ahmed Robin.