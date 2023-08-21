Dengue cases reach nearly1 lakh







According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year's total dengue case count is 99,994, while the death toll reached 476 this morning.



Of the new patients, 785 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital-indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 7,582 dengue patients, including 3,532 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded, 91,936recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.



"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said. �UNB

