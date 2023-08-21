Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue cases reach nearly1 lakh

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

With hospitalisation of 2,134 more dengue patients in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the number of dengue cases in Bangladesh is nearing 1 lakh.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this year's total dengue case count is 99,994, while the death toll reached 476 this morning.

Of the new patients, 785 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital-indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 7,582 dengue patients, including 3,532 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded, 91,936recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign Ministry refutes report that BD's HR was discussed in US Congress
Demand for caretaker govt 'unconstitutional': US-based polls observer
AL using state-sponsored terrorism to eliminate opposition from polls: Fakhrul
Dengue cases reach nearly1 lakh
16 of 38 convicts still absconding
Proceedings against Dr Yunus to continue
US urges donors to provide addl assistance to Rohingyas
Death reference in grenade attack case to be completed this year: Attorney Gen


Latest News
Nine more dengue patients die, 2,134 hospitalised in a day
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft