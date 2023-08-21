Proceedings against Dr Yunus to continue







As a result, the trial proceedings of the case against Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three others in the labour court will go on.



A regular and full bench of seven Appellate Division judges led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after dismissing the leave to appeal petition filed by Dr Yunus for staying the operation of the HC order.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin appeared for state while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun argued for Dr Yunus.



After the apex court order, Yunus's lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun said, "They are not happy with the court judgment as they were not given enough time for the hearing."



Earlier, on August 8, a High Court Division comprising Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Noor Uddin rejected the rule.



Lawyer of the defendant Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun made a plea against the order to the Appellate Division.



Earlier on July 23 this year, a High Court bench issued the rule asking the state to explain why the labour court ordered that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on May 19 by the noble laureate.



On June 6, charges were framed against the four.



Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan on September 9, 2021, and the court summoned the four to appear before it by October 12, 2021.



According to the case statement, during inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.



No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five per cent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers as the law required.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday dismissed a petition filed by Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus challenging a High Court Division's order dismissing charges in a labour law violation case.As a result, the trial proceedings of the case against Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three others in the labour court will go on.A regular and full bench of seven Appellate Division judges led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after dismissing the leave to appeal petition filed by Dr Yunus for staying the operation of the HC order.Attorney general AM Amin Uddin appeared for state while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun argued for Dr Yunus.After the apex court order, Yunus's lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun said, "They are not happy with the court judgment as they were not given enough time for the hearing."Earlier, on August 8, a High Court Division comprising Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Noor Uddin rejected the rule.Lawyer of the defendant Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun made a plea against the order to the Appellate Division.Earlier on July 23 this year, a High Court bench issued the rule asking the state to explain why the labour court ordered that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on May 19 by the noble laureate.On June 6, charges were framed against the four.Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan on September 9, 2021, and the court summoned the four to appear before it by October 12, 2021.According to the case statement, during inspection visit to Grameen Telecom, inspectors of the department found that 101 workers and staff who were supposed to be permanent were not made so.No participation fund and welfare fund were formed for them and five per cent of the company's profit was not provided to the workers as the law required.