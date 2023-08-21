Video
Monday, 21 August, 2023
Any decision Delhi takes will be helpful for the region: FM

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on  Sunday that the Indian government is "mature," and that any decision Delhi took would be "helpful" for the region.

He was replying to a question on the Kolkata-based Anandabazar Patrika's report on India's message to the United States regarding Bangladesh.

Monen said that he had "no comment" to make about the report. Momen said India is a mature democracy with a mature government system and they can say something in the regional interest.

He said they do whatever they think good and that Bangladesh government had no reason to speak  about this.

"Because we believe they have mature government system. If they do something for them and regional peace and stability, certainly this will be beneficial to the region," said Momen.


