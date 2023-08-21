

PM to inaugurate Dhaka Elevated Expressway Sept 2



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday at the secretariat in the capital.



He said, "11.5 kilometers of the Elevated Expressway from Kaola to Farmgate will be inaugurated on September 2. Vehicles plying on Dhaka Elevated Expressway have to pay a toll."

Stating that the toll will be collected in four categories, the Minister said, "In Category-1: Cars, taxis, jeeps, sports utility vehicles, microbuses (less than 16 seats) and light trucks (less than 3 tonnes) have to pay Tk 80, in Category-2: Medium trucks (up to 6 wheels) Tk 320, Category-3: Trucks (more than 6 wheels) Tk 400, Category-4: All types of buses (16 seats or more) have to pay Tk 160."



However, even though all types of vehicles will run, motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be allowed, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.



After over a decade since the project started, a significant section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open for traffic in September.



The 11.5 kilometre stretch of Dhaka Elevated Expressway, from Kawla to Farmgate, will be opened on September 2. On this occasion, a rally will be held at the old trade fair ground in Dhaka's Agargaon.



The construction work of the northern route of MRT Line 5 will be inaugurated on September 16, Quader also said.



On October 28, a rally will be held in Chattogram's Anwara upazila to mark the inauguration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate 140 bridges, 12 overpasses across the country from the newly-constructed Sarak Bhaban in Dhaka on October 22. A vehicle inspection centre will also be inaugurated at the same time. �UNB



