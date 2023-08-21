PM to open Agargaon-Motijheel section of Dhaka Metro Rail on Oct 20







A rally will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital at 3pm on October 20, marking the inauguration, the minister said while exchanging views with journalists at the conference room of the Road, Transport and Bridges Ministry in the Secretariat.



Meanwhile, the 11.5 km stretch from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Farmgate, passing through Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali and Tejgaon, will become operational, offering an alternative route to and from Airport Road, which is one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

The remaining portion of the expressway, covering 19.73km, is anticipated to become accessible to the public next year.



Notably, this expressway marks the country's first of its kind and is expected to provide significant relief to commuters.



Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a grand public meeting in the capital on the occasion of the inauguration of the country's first public-private partnership Dhaka Elevated Expressway on September 2. After inauguration Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will be the chief guest in the grand public meeting, party sources confirmed.



The ruling party has targeted a huge gathering of leaders and activists in the public meeting. The public meeting will be held at the old ground of the Dhaka International Trade Fair at Agargaon in the capital.



