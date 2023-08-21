Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

New Era In Banking System

52 companies apply for 'Digital Bank' licences

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Shamsul Huda

A total of 52 companies, spanning over mobile financial services, startups, and traditional banks, have submitted applications to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for the highly sought-after 'Digital Bank' licences.

Leading the charge is a consortium of 10 private banks, including City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, and more, which unveiled their joint bid for a proposed digital bank named Digi10 Bank PLC. These forward-looking banks recognized the potential of the digital banking frontier.

The application window closed on August 17, revealing a robust interest in this new banking paradigm. The Bangladesh Bank official shared that initially, they anticipated applications primarily from established banks and mobile financial services with existing IT infrastructure. However, the enthusiasm displayed by startups and non-bank investors is encouraging, signifying a broader interest in obtaining Digital Bank licences.

"We will meticulously evaluate the applications based on our predefined criteria to determine eligibility," stated the central bank source.

A comprehensive assessment will be conducted, and detailed reports on each applicant will be presented to the board of directors for the issuance of licences. This meticulous process, while time-consuming, is essential to ensure the highest standards are upheld.

Earlier in June, Bangladesh Bank introduced digital bank guidelines aimed at propelling "financial inclusion." These guidelines were approved at the 428th meeting of the BB's board of directors. Entrepreneurs were then invited to apply for digital bank licences under section 31 of the Bank Company Act 1991, with strict standards and instructions in place.

For a digital bank to commence operations, a minimum paid-up capital of Tk 1.25 billion is required, adhering to section 13 of the Bank Company Act 1991. This capital must solely consist of ordinary shares.

Each sponsor is mandated to hold a minimum shareholding stake of Tk 5 million, with the possibility of flexible stakeholding, subject to government consultation.

A prominent banker expressed that this heralds a new era in Bangladesh's banking landscape. The digital banks will leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and block chain from the 4th Industrial Revolution to offer efficient, low-cost, and innovative financial products and services through a comprehensive online ecosystem. This approach aims to bridge gaps in financial access for underserved and remote market segments, fostering financial inclusion.

Guided by BB's directives, digital banks will have AI-driven resolution mechanisms to streamline transactions. Additionally, these banks will be able to accept movable property as collateral, presenting a modern approach to banking operations, he said.

While digital banks can introduce advanced technology-based products like virtual cards and QR codes, physical instruments for transactions are prohibited, aligning with the principles of decentralized finance (DeFi).
The introduction of digital banking marks a transformative milestone in Bangladesh's financial landscape, promising greater accessibility and convenience for customers while adhering to a technologically advanced and decentralized framework.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign Ministry refutes report that BD's HR was discussed in US Congress
Demand for caretaker govt 'unconstitutional': US-based polls observer
AL using state-sponsored terrorism to eliminate opposition from polls: Fakhrul
Dengue cases reach nearly1 lakh
16 of 38 convicts still absconding
Proceedings against Dr Yunus to continue
US urges donors to provide addl assistance to Rohingyas
Death reference in grenade attack case to be completed this year: Attorney Gen


Latest News
Nine more dengue patients die, 2,134 hospitalised in a day
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft