52 companies apply for 'Digital Bank' licences







Leading the charge is a consortium of 10 private banks, including City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, and more, which unveiled their joint bid for a proposed digital bank named Digi10 Bank PLC. These forward-looking banks recognized the potential of the digital banking frontier.



The application window closed on August 17, revealing a robust interest in this new banking paradigm. The Bangladesh Bank official shared that initially, they anticipated applications primarily from established banks and mobile financial services with existing IT infrastructure. However, the enthusiasm displayed by startups and non-bank investors is encouraging, signifying a broader interest in obtaining Digital Bank licences.

"We will meticulously evaluate the applications based on our predefined criteria to determine eligibility," stated the central bank source.



A comprehensive assessment will be conducted, and detailed reports on each applicant will be presented to the board of directors for the issuance of licences. This meticulous process, while time-consuming, is essential to ensure the highest standards are upheld.



Earlier in June, Bangladesh Bank introduced digital bank guidelines aimed at propelling "financial inclusion." These guidelines were approved at the 428th meeting of the BB's board of directors. Entrepreneurs were then invited to apply for digital bank licences under section 31 of the Bank Company Act 1991, with strict standards and instructions in place.



For a digital bank to commence operations, a minimum paid-up capital of Tk 1.25 billion is required, adhering to section 13 of the Bank Company Act 1991. This capital must solely consist of ordinary shares.



Each sponsor is mandated to hold a minimum shareholding stake of Tk 5 million, with the possibility of flexible stakeholding, subject to government consultation.



A prominent banker expressed that this heralds a new era in Bangladesh's banking landscape. The digital banks will leverage cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and block chain from the 4th Industrial Revolution to offer efficient, low-cost, and innovative financial products and services through a comprehensive online ecosystem. This approach aims to bridge gaps in financial access for underserved and remote market segments, fostering financial inclusion.



Guided by BB's directives, digital banks will have AI-driven resolution mechanisms to streamline transactions. Additionally, these banks will be able to accept movable property as collateral, presenting a modern approach to banking operations, he said.



While digital banks can introduce advanced technology-based products like virtual cards and QR codes, physical instruments for transactions are prohibited, aligning with the principles of decentralized finance (DeFi).

The introduction of digital banking marks a transformative milestone in Bangladesh's financial landscape, promising greater accessibility and convenience for customers while adhering to a technologically advanced and decentralized framework.

