Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:19 PM
PM leaves for SA today to attend BRICS Summit

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Diplomatic Correspondent


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves for  Johannesburg  today (Monday) to attend 'BRICS-Africa Outreach and the BRICS Plus Dialogue' scheduled for August 22-24.

She is likely to hold separate meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping  and other BRICS heads of state or government, Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
Heads of state and government of 70 countries will be attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

"We will arrange a number of meetings on the sidelines, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, were present.

Responding to a question, Masud Bin Momen said that planning was on to hold meetings with leaders of South Africa and India.

"As we will have limited time in South Africa, we will try to hold those meetings (with heads of government and state) that are possible while the rest can take place in New Delhi," he said.

Around 22 countries have shown interest to be members of BRICS and the five original members are trying to build consensus to take new members, the Foreign Minister said.

"We don't know when the new members will join," Momen said.

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the current president of BRICS comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the event.

Since 2021, Bangladesh has been a member of the New Development Bank established by BRICS, but the issue of Bangladesh joining BRICS came to spotlight recently when Sheikh Hasina called on South African President Ramaphosa in Geneva on June 14.

The BRICS bank admitted Bangladesh as a member in 2021, calling it "one of the world's fastest growing economies."

In 2015, BRICS set up its own lending institution, the New Development Bank, and since then  approved projects worth $30 billion.

Over 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt and Ethiopia, have expressed interest in joining BRICS.

Momen said, "We would be happy if we could be a member of BRICS. We already joined the New Development Bank. We are in the process of becoming a middle-income country and will need lots of funding and trade opportunities. We are eager to join the alliance as it can help us boost trade relations."

He said Bangladesh is also keen to explore trade and investment opportunities in other African countries. Over the years, a series of visits took place between Bangladesh and other African countries towards this end.

"We would try to meet as many leaders as we can to see how we can expand our relations," said the foreign minister.

M Humayun Kabir, president of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, said in the long run, BRICS intends to introduce common currency and push for de-dollarisation, which the US would not like.

"So, we need to be clear in our mind -- how we can get benefits by joining BRICS and how to avoid the  risks of geopolitical trap," he said.


